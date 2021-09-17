Police are investigating the death of a man in Rialto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
On Sept. 6 at 8:26 p.m., the Rialto Police Department responded to a possible homicide. The resident, Jonathan Maldonado-Lopez, a 29-year-old Rialto man, was hospitalized after the incident.
On Sept. 15 at 5:51 p.m., Maldonado-Lopez was declared deceased at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The Rialto P.D. is investigating the incident.
