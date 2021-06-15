The San Bernardino Police Department's Homicide Division is investigating the death of a 46-year-old man on June 13.
At 9:51 p.m., Gregory Jarosz, a San Bernardino resident, was found with injuries in an alleyway near the intersection of E. 13th Street and N. Wall Avenue in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
Gregory was pronounced deceased on scene.
No other information was immediately available.
