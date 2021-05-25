Police are investigating the death of a man in San Bernardino on May 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 9:27 a.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to a call about a man down in the 5200 block of N. University Parkway.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene at 9:40 a.m. The decedent was identified as 36-year-old Victor Cesar Silva.
No other details were immediately available.
The San Bernardino P.D. is investigating the incident.
