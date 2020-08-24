Police are investigating the death of a 44-year-old San Bernardino woman on Aug. 21.
Officers responded to the 700 block of West 6th Street at about 9:30 a.m. regarding suspicious circumstances. When officers arrived, they located a deceased woman inside a vehicle, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The woman was identified as Eboni Browning, police said.
Detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with additional information regarding is urged to call Detective Reyna (909) 384-5638 / reyna_ar@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.