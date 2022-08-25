Police are investigating a homicide case after two people were found dead inside a crashed vehicle in Colton on Aug. 25, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of South Pine Street and located the victims.
One of the victims appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The Colton Fire Department was called, and paramedics pronounced both victims deceased.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.
The victims' names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Carillo at (909) 370-5000.
