Police are investigating a homicide which occurred in San Bernardino on July 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 3:53 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the Carousel Mall parking lot in the 200 block of North G Street.
The officers found Velma Jean Davis, 60, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. She was treated by medical personnel but was pronounced deceased at the scene at 4:10 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective N. Alvarez at alvarez_ni@sbcity.org (909) 388-4851 or Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 388-5613. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at www.wetip.com.
