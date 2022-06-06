Police are investigating a homicide which occurred in Colton on June 6.
At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Santo Antonio Drive, according to the Colton Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers located an injured male adult inside an apartment. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective A. Jaeger at (909) 370-5028.
