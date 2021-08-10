Police are investigating a homicide which was reported in San Bernardino on Aug. 8.
At about 3:30 a.m., police dispatch received a 911 call regarding a deceased man in the flood control area in the 1000 block of South E Street. Officers were dispatched to the location and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the San Bernardino Police Department said.
The victim was identified as Jaime Gomez, 44, of San Bernardino.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective K. Hernandez at (909) 384-5620 / Hernandez_ki@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / King_ja@sbcity.org.
