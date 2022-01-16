Police are investigating a possible homicide of a woman in San Bernardino on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to the scene of the incident at 7:22 a.m.
Cathleen Rae Gatas, a 56-year-old transient of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased on scene at 7:44 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
