A 33-year-old San Bernardino man was shot to death in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to an apartment complex located at 1446 E. Citrus Street just after midnight. They found the victim down on the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid responded to the scene and later pronounced him deceased. He was identified as Steven Forrest Haley.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Hernandez (909) 384-5620 / hernandez_ki@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
