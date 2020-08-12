A 49-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 700 block of East Orange Show Road just after 8:30 a.m. and found the victim down on the property suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Lamar Elbert McBath.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619 / campos_er@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.