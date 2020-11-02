A 54-year-old San Bernardino man was shot to death on Nov. 1, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers arrived at a residence in the 2900 block of N. Gardena Street in San Bernardino and found the victim down on the front lawn suffering from multiple gunshots. He was transported to an area hospital but died a short time later.
He was identified as Turhan Arnaz Rogers.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Hernandez at (909) 384-5620 / hernandez_ki@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
