A 68-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on April 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 4:55 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lugo Avenue and found the victim, James Gibbons, on scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Gibbons was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Alvarez at alvarez_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4935 or Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
