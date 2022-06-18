Police made 14 felony arrests and eight misdemeanor arrests during a probation compliance sweep throughout the city of San Bernardino on June 16, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department.
During the operation, more than 75 homes were visited and 45 probationers were contacted.
Six firearms were recovered, including one AK47 and one AR-15 rifle. Also, 4 ounces of fentanyl, ammunition, and high capacity magazines were seized.
Additionally, two robbery suspects associated with a local street gang were taken into custody and a search warrant was served at a residence where a third suspect was thought to be located.
“Sweeps like this one will continue in San Bernardino as we proactively push back on criminals who prey on our community,” the P.D. said on Facebook.
Cutline:
These weapons were seized by police during a probation compliance sweep in San Bernardino. (Contributed photo by San Bernardino Police Department)
