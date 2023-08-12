Police made a large drug bust in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when the Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of uniformed officers, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 11. The driver was found to be driving with an expired license.
Inside the vehicle, officers located 6 kilos of powder fentanyl.
Later, during a search of the suspect's residence, an additional seven pounds of methamphetamine, 8,000 fentanyl M-30 pills, seven ounces of cocaine, a shotgun, and more than $2,000 were seized.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested on felony charges.
