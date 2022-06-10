Police made more than 30 felony arrests during a multi-agency crime suppression sweep in San Bernardino on June 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
“The goal of this operation was to assertively push back against the violent criminals wreaking havoc in San Bernardino,” said Darren Goodman, the city’s new police chief. “We achieved that goal.”
The sweep resulted in 15 illegal guns being seized and dozens of misdemeanor violators cite released, he said.
“This is just the beginning,” said Goodman, who just completed his first week on the job. “We will continue our daily efforts to apprehend violent predators, while doing multi-agency crime suppression operations more frequently in our city.”
San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus and regional police chiefs from Fontana, Redlands, Montclair, Chino, Colton, Ontario, and Upland sent personnel to support the operation.
“I credit our great working relationships with the tremendous support we received for this operation. We’re all in this together. The criminals in our city commit crimes in other jurisdictions too,” Goodman said.
