Police responded to a possible homicide in San Bernardino on July 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 8:42 p.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department went to a location in the 500 block of W. Highland Avenue.
Samuel Zavala, a 29-year-old resident of Pomona, was pronounced deceased on scene at 8:55 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
