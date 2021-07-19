Detectives are investigating a report that an eight-year-old boy died after being hit by an illegal firework in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The detectives started conducting a death investigation following a medical assist call from July 4. Officers responded to a local hospital at about 10:02 p.m. regarding the child being treated for injuries sustained from being struck in the upper body by an illegal firework. The boy later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators learned that on the Fourth of July, an unofficial block party occurred in the 500 block of South San Carlo Avenue. Numerous illegal fireworks were discharged at the gathering, many of which were fired off from a mortar-style tube. One of those illegal fireworks was ignited and somehow malfunctioned, striking the boy and causing catastrophic injuries. The boy was transported by private vehicle to a hospital for medical treatment.
Detectives are still looking into this incident. Anyone with information that can help with this investigation is urged to call Sergeant Hysen at (909) 384-5659 / hysen_ma@sbcity.org.
