Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting incident which took place two months ago in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
On June 11 at about 8:46 p.m., officers responded to Elizabeth Davis Park, 1055 West Laurel Street, and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
The suspects fled east from the location in a 2006-2008 dark blue Ford Mustang, light colored tan canvas convertible top and chrome wheels, and unknown license plate.
Persons with any information regarding this vehicle or the ongoing investigation are urged to contact Detective Michael Sandoval or the Colton P.D. at (909) 370-5000.
