The Montclair Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a brutal robbery of a 72-year-old man.
On Feb. 16, the victim was taking money out of an ATM in the 9700 block of Central Avenue in Montclair when the suspect physically attacked him, taking his money and wallet.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a brain bleed.
The suspect is described as being about 25-35 years old, with a red beard. He was last seen driving a silver or tan Chevy Silverado possibly from the years 2016-2019. The vehicle was reported to possibly have a California handicap license plate on it.
Persons who recognize the suspect are urged to contact the Montclair P.D. at (909) 621-4771 or Detective J. Garabedian at (909) 448-3643.
