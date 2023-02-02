Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who dropped off a human jaw bone at the San Bernardino Police Department and then left, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
On Feb. 2, an unknown subject entered the police building and approached the public counter. The subject then tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human. It was unclear at the time if the remains were real, police said.
The subject then left the Police Department, and officers attempted to locate the subject but were unsuccessful.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division was notified and responded. One of the bones was determined to be a human jaw bone.
Police said the subject is a man who is 30-35 years old, 5-feet-7, 160 pounds, with a full beard and mustache, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone who knows the identity of this man is urged to call Detective D. Martinez at (909) 384-5619 or email Martinez_do@sbcity.org.
