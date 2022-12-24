Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the murder of a 24-year-old man in Colton earlier this year.
Back on Oct. 2 at about 1 a.m., Colton Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of North Bordwell Avenue regarding a homicide investigation.
Officers arrived and found the victim, Julian Evans, a Corona resident, deceased at the scene, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 23.
Police said Evans had been driving a dark gray, four-door 2007 Mercedes-Benz.
Persons who have any information about this incident are urged to contact Corporal Jaeger or Detective Sergeant Vega at (909) 370-5000.
