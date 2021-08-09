Police are seeking a suspect who shot at an officer before fleeing during an incident on Aug. 6 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The patrol officer was not injured in the incident, which began when he observed a suspicious vehicle parked at 2210 E. Highland Avenue at 2:29 a.m.
The officer stopped to investigate and when he made contact, he encountered a suspect standing next to the car. The officer attempted to detain the suspect for trespassing, but the suspect resisted and fought with the officer.
The suspect was able to get away from the officer and arm himself with a gun. The suspect fired multiple shots at the officer, striking the officer’s patrol car, before the suspect fled the area on foot.
A search for the suspect was conducted but he was not located.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective W. Flesher at (909) 384-5655 / Flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.