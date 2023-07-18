Police seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Uniformed narcotics officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 17.
During the stop, it was discovered that the driver was unlicensed and sitting on a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun.
Inside the vehicle, officers located six blue bins containing the methamphetamine.
The driver and passenger were arrested on felony charges and the vehicle was impounded.
