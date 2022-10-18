Police seized 20,000 fentanyl pills and arrested three suspects during an incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Last week, members of the Narcotics Unit stopped a car for observed vehicle code violations, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 17.
All three of the vehicle's occupants were detained without incident, and the driver was found to be on federal probation.
During a search of the car, officers located the fentanyl pills in addition to ½ ounce of powder cocaine, a loaded handgun, and more than $1,200 in cash.
All three occupants were taken into custody on multiple felony charges.
