The San Bernardino Police Department’s Narcotics Unit seized 259 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 10.
The Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of illegal narcotics into San Bernardino. During a search of the car, officers located about 15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a large black trash bag.
A search warrant was written and served at the subject's residence, and police recovered an additional 244 pounds of meth. Officers also located and seized approximately $8,650.
The overall street value recovered was $802,900.
The subject was arrested on felony charges, booked into jail, and his vehicle was towed.
