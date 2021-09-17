Drugs and firearms were seized during an incident in Rialto on Sept. 13, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The Narcotic and Street Crime Attack Team (SCAT) conducted a search warrant at a residence, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Police recovered 60 kilos of cocaine and seven firearms during the search warrant.
“Great job to our team for keeping firearms and narcotics off our streets!” the Facebook post said.
