Police seized almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during a major bust recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The narcotics unit began an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into San Bernardino, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 2.
Narcotics officers conducted a traffic stop on the subject’s vehicle and he was found to be unlicensed.
During a search of the car, officers located 44 individually wrapped packages of methamphetamine concealed in a large box in the trunk of the vehicle, each weighing more than 1/2 pound.
The driver and his passenger were both arrested on multiple felony charges.
