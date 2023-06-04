Police seized guns and drugs in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when officers conducted a traffic stop, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 3.
A search of the vehicle was completed, and officers recovered approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, ammunition, and an extended handgun magazine.
Additionally, a search warrant was completed at the suspect's residence, where officers recovered 3.5 pounds of cocaine HCL, 11 pounds of marijuana, and multiple firearms.
