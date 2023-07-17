More than 120 firearms, $600,000 in cash, and several pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine were seized during several investigations in the San Bernardino area recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Concurrent but independent investigations led the San Bernardino P.D.'s Special Investigations Units, Narcotics Unit, and the MET team to serve eight search warrants. The warrants were in connection to ongoing illegal manufacturing, possession, and sales of firearms in the City of San Bernardino and surrounding communities.
The combined warrants yielded 129 firearms, primarily illegal ghost guns, modified fully automatic rifles, assorted ammunition, and high-capacity magazines.
The firearms were manufactured by subjects with illegal storefronts, including a vehicle repair shop and a gun parts store. These façades served as fronts to an underground business in which illegal firearms were being trafficked, 3D printers were utilized to build gun frames and narcotic trafficking occurred.
"Illegal guns are not only unsafe due to poor workmanship and quality of products used to manufacture them, but it also poses a much more significant community risk due to these guns being openly available to anyone who wishes to possess them," the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release. "Undocumented firearms and rifles are often used in the commission of violent crimes and murders."
In a recent report by the Department of Justice, San Bernardino City ranked in the top four for the most illegal firearms seized in the State of California from 2010-2022. The San Bernardino P.D. has recovered more than 1,200 guns in the last year alone.
In reaction to the recent report, Chief Darren Goodman said: “The subjects that purchase and possess ghost guns do not do so because they are looking for home or personal protection. They are not standing in support of the Second Amendment. The types of people who purchase these underground illegal guns are doing so because they cannot legally possess firearms or are unable to pass a background check. The men and women of the San Bernardino Police Department understand the magnitude and impact that the removal of these types of illegal firearms has on the safety of our community. We will continue fighting to make our streets safe for the homeowners and businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.