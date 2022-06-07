Police seized numerous weapons, drugs, and cash from a residence in San Bernardino, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on June 6.
The Gang Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and during the investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and suspected fentanyl, the Facebook post said.
As a result, a search warrant was written for a residence and during the search, officers found a suspect in the process of making “ghost” guns, police said.
Also at the location, police found:
• Three 3-D printers
• 25 spools of printing filament plastic
• 12 handguns
• One MAC-11 submachine gun
• 11 handgun lowers
• Three suppressors
• 17 magazines
• Fully automatic conversion kits
• More than 1,000 rounds of ammunition
• More than 1 pound of methamphetamine
• $5,246 in cash
• Laptops
• Evidence to indicate narcotic sales.
Two suspects were arrested and booked into a local jail facility.
