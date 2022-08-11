A convicted felon was found to be in possession of weapons in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Aug. 9, members of the narcotics unit partnered with the San Bernardino County Probation Department and conducted a probation compliance check at a residence in the 1200 block of N. Belle Street, police said in a Facebook post.
While searching the residence, officers located an automatic, short barrel "Zastava Arms" AK-47, along with a high-capacity magazine. Officers also located a Glock pistol and multiple high-cap magazines.
“The probationer was a convicted felon who was not supposed to be in possession of firearms!” the Facebook post said.
