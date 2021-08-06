Police shot and wounded a heavily armed 13-year-old boy who was allegedly threatening people in a cemetery in San Bernardino on Aug. 5, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
No other persons were harmed during the incident, police said.
The incident began at about 1:52 p.m., when the dispatch center received a call from the suspect, who claimed that he had just killed three people. Detectives later determined that this claim was untrue.
The suspect was calling from Pioneer Cemetery, located at 211 E. 9th Street.
While the suspect was on the phone, he told the dispatcher, “If they don’t kill me, I’ll have to kill them,” referring to the officers
who were responding to the scene, police said.
During the phone call, the dispatcher heard the suspect fire multiple shots from a gun, police said. There were several uninvolved bystanders in the cemetery at the time the suspect fired the shots, and their safety was jeopardized by the suspect’s
actions, police said.
When officers arrived at the cemetery, they located the suspect armed with a handgun that was loaded with an extended magazine. Officers took positions around the perimeter of the cemetery to contain the suspect and protect the public from harm.
They prepared to make verbal contact with the suspect and negotiate his surrender. As the officers were doing this, the suspect fired an additional shot from the gun, police said. Despite the suspect’s provocation, the officers maintained containment for an extended period of time and continued their efforts to end the incident peacefully by establishing a dialogue. Although officers gave numerous commands to drop the gun, the suspect failed to comply.
Ultimately, the suspect escalated the confrontation when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, police said.
The suspect was struck and was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.
During the investigation, detectives located two handguns, four additional loaded magazines, and a large cache of ammunition in the suspect’s possession, indicating that he had prepared for a prolonged armed confrontation, police said.
At this time, the suspect’s motive is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective D. Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / Sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / King_ja@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.