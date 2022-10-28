An alleged illegal gambling operation was shut down in Montclair on Oct. 26, according to the Montclair Police Department.
Members of the Special Enforcement Team (SET) served a warrant at 10673 Mills Avenue.
Multiple subjects were detained and a few fled the scene, but were later found hiding in the garage of a neighboring residence.
Officers were able to identify two employees and detained several customers.
Nine electronic gambling machines and illegal drug paraphernalia were among some of the evidence found by officers, police said.
In total, 14 customers were charged and issued citations for their participation in the gambling. The two employees suspected of being involved in running the operation were arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.