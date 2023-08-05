Police shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Recently, the Marijuana Task Force and district resource officers assisted the Department of Cannabis Control at an illegal marijuana dispensary in the city after receiving complaints regarding illegal activity, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 4.
Officers seized 33.6 pounds of cannabis flowers, 62.2 pounds of processed cannabis, and 16.25 pounds of mushrooms, the Facebook post said.
Police also seized $2,040 in cash during the incident.
