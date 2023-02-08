Police shut down an illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and made numerous arrests, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Feb. 7.
Eastern District resource officers served a search warrant on the illegal dispensary with the assistance of the MET team and patrol officers.
Officers recovered four handguns, one ounce of cocaine, four ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, and approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.
After the operation, the building was red-tagged because it was deemed a hazard.
Officers made five felony arrests, four warrant arrests, and 25 misdemeanor arrests during the incident.
