The Rialto Police Department closed down a residence in the 1200 block of West Etiwanda Avenue in Rialto after receiving multiple complaints recently.
Police had received reports of various municipal code violations and narcotics activity, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered the residence did not have electricity or water, making the dwelling uninhabitable. Officers and members of Community Compliance and Social Work Action Group made contact at the home.
A total of nine individuals were contacted and offered resources. A follow-up will be conducted to assist those displaced. The residence will remain unoccupied until utilities are restored, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.