Police shut down two illegal gambling casinos in Montclair last week, according to the Montclair Police Department.
The Montclair Special Enforcement Team (SET), with the assistance of the M.P.D. Detective Bureau, executed two search warrants at two locations within the city. SET found the casinos, which were being operated by local criminal street gangs.
During the operation, $5,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a loaded stolen firearm and more than 20 gambling machines were seized.
Two suspects were arrested for firearm related offenses and operating an illegal gambling establishment.
