Police who were investigating a shooting incident found firearms and drugs at a residence in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Last weekend, officers assigned to dayshift weekend patrol responded to an area hospital regarding a subject who arrived suffering from a gunshot wound, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 5.
After learning that the shooting occurred at a residence, officers conducted a safety check to ensure that no additional victims were injured.
During the safety check, officers observed numerous firearms, ammunition, suspected cocaine HCL, and psilocybin mushrooms in plain view.
One suspect was located at the residence and was arrested, and the firearms and narcotics were taken as evidence, police said.
