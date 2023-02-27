As a motorist, it’s never fun to be pulled over by a police officer, but one driver still showed a lot of courtesy in a recent situation.
The incident occurred during the heavy rainstorm over the past weekend in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
“During a traffic stop, the driver did not want our deputy standing in the rain, so he gave the deputy his umbrella to use,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post. “Human kindness at its finest.”
The Facebook post did not indicate whether or not the motorist received a traffic ticket.
But when Juli Bennett, a Facebook user, commented on the incident and asked, "What are the odds that turned into a warning?," the Rancho Police Department responded by saying: "Very good odds."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.