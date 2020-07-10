A 32-year-old pregnant woman from Hesperia died on June 26 from COVID-19, becoming the second pregnant woman in the state of California to die from the disease, according to San Bernardino County officials.
The woman’s child survived, has tested negative for COVID-19, and is doing well in the neonatal intensive care unit at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
“This tragic event reminds us all of the severity of COVID-19, especially for vulnerable members of our community such as those who are pregnant,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting health officer for San Bernardino County. “Our hearts are with her family in this time of grieving.”
As of July 10, a total of 72 pregnant women in San Bernardino County have contracted COVID-19. The woman who died had underlying health conditions. Her death follows the first death of a pregnant woman in California announced by Los Angeles County in June.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant women. Pregnant women and their families should take steps to stay healthy and reduce their risk for getting COVID-19, health officials said.
Latina and Black pregnant women may be disproportionately affected by COVID-19 during pregnancy, according to the CDC. Among reproductive-age women with COVID-19, pregnancy was associated with hospitalization and increased risk for admission into the ICU and need for a ventilator.
Gustafson urged pregnant women to stay home as much as possible. Wearing a mask, physical distancing, and practicing frequent handwashing may also reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.
