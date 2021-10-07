The San Bernardino County Probation Department conducted an operation on Oct. 6 to ensure that adult probationers currently on community supervision were in compliance.
During the eight-hour operation, officers conducted 96 home visits, served 12 warrants, and arrested five people.
Officers also seized methamphetamine and a cache of weapons, including handguns, a machete, and a baton.
Officers offered rehabilitative services to those in need and arrested those who were substantially out of compliance.
“As probation officers, our mission is to protect the community by providing services to those motivated to change their lives and holding accountable those who are not in compliance,” Chief Probation Officer Tracy Reece said.
