People in favor of abortion rights participated in rallies and marches in the Inland Empire on the evening of June 24, following the news earlier in the day that the Supreme Court had overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Hundreds of persons gathered at Redlands City Hall for a rally that was coordinated by Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties. Additional protests were planned in Ontario and Victorville.
“The Supreme Court stripped the national right to abortion access,” Planned Parenthood said in a Facebook post, adding that “26 states will implement severe bans or will outright eliminate abortion access, and we anticipate a profound influx of patients traveling to California in need of safe and legal abortion.”
Planned Parenthood said it is “prepared for the increase in patients.”
In a news release, California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized that abortion remains a legally protected right in California as well as many other states across the nation. He said he will “keep fighting to strengthen and expand access to safe and legal abortion.”
Bonta said the Supreme Court’s ruling is a “dark moment” for the United States.
“This court’s decision is outrageous, unprecedented, and dangerous. It blasts our nation back into the dark ages,” Bonta said. “Millions are now facing a stark reality when it comes to their right to choose. People all across the nation — their bodies, futures, and families — will be hurt by this decision.
“But, in California, we refuse to turn back the clock and let politicians exert control over a person’s body … As Attorney General, I will use the full force of the law and the full authority of my office to protect reproductive healthcare for every person who seeks it in California.”
