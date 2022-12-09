A Rancho Cucamonga deputy provided medical aid to an unresponsive baby, who is now in good health, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident took place on Dec. 4 at about 9 p.m., when Deputy Todd Seckrater was providing traffic control for the Thoroughbred Holiday Lights and was parked on Carnelian Avenue, south of the Route 210 Freeway.
Family members were driving on the freeway when they noticed that their one-year-old baby was possibly choking and stopped breathing. The parents called 9-1-1, exited the freeway, and immediately noticed Seckrater’s police vehicle on Carnelian.
The parents flagged Seckrater down and handed him the baby. Seckrater assessed the boy and realized he had a pulse, but was not breathing.
Seckrater quickly delivered three back blows to the baby’s upper back, which cleared his airway, and he began to breathe again.
Members of the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) further assessed the baby. AMR transported the boy to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
