A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a victim over a six-year period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Back in March, detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station began an investigation after a victim came forward and reported she was sexually molested by Albert Trujillo, a resident of Upland, between 2002 and 2008. The alleged incidents of molestation occurred at Trujillo's then-residence in Lakewood and at a residence in Rancho Cucamonga.
On July 20, at the conclusion of the investigation, detectives located and arrested Trujillo on a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. Deputies booked Trujillo in at West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $350,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.