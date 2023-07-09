Rancho Cucamonga detectives are investigating a shooting incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 7, the victim, a 34-year-old Arizona man, was visiting with his family in the 7900 block of Etiwanda Avenue.
During the early morning hours of July 8, as the victim was preparing to leave, a round was discharged from a firearm he was handling. The round struck him and went through a nearby resident's window, the Sheriff's Department said.
The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.
No one else was injured during this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
