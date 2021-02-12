A 67-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing six girls, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 10, detectives from the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail concluded a six-month investigation.
Detectives identified Richard Allen Sepe as the suspect. Detectives discovered evidence of the crime of continuous sexual abuse of several minors, under the age of 14, was allegedly committed by Sepe.
The abuse allegedly involved girls ages 5, 10, 10, 11, 13, and 13 and took place at various locations, the Sheriff's Department said.
At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives arrested Sepe and booked him into West Valley Detention Center on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 14, oral copulation with a minor under 14, lewd or lascivious acts with a child and digital penetration. Bail was set at $500,000.
Persons who have any information regarding this case, or who may have been a victim, are urged to contact Detective Josette Tracy at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
