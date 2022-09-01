A 41-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three children under 14 years old, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 21, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department investigated reported sexual acts against minor children. Detectives assumed the investigation and identified Sean Andrew Caro as the suspect.
On Aug. 24, Caro was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Based on the investigation, detectives believe there may be additional victims who were abused by Caro. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
