A Rancho Cucamonga man who was riding a bicycle died after being struck by a train in Upland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
On May 11 at 8:53 a.m., officers with the Montclair and Upland police departments responded to the Metrolink railroad crossing on Central Avenue.
The bicyclist, 53-year-old Leo Steven Beveridge, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 9:31 a.m.
The Upland P.D. is investigating the incident.
No additional information was immediately available.
