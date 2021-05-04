A 40-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on charges of assault with a firearm on a person and possession of a controlled substance while armed, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 29, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a call regarding a man with a gun at a residence in the 10100 block of Arrow Route.
When deputies arrived, the victim reported he took his daughter to her mother’s house for the weekend. When he entered the residence, he noticed the suspect, identified as Sabanga Chan, sitting in the living room.
When the victim asked him to leave, Chan went down the hall to a bedroom, returned with a gun, and allegedly pointed it at the victim, the Sheriff's Department said.
The victim and his daughter ran out of the house and called the police. Chan left the location in a black Lexus.
Deputies, along with the assistance of Sheriff’s Aviation, located the Lexus parked at a residence in the 7800 block of Margaux Place in Rancho Cucamonga. Pilots with Sheriff’s aviation saw Chan enter the residence and immediately return to his vehicle, where deputies detained him.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the house and the vehicle and allegedly found a handgun, ammunition, approximately 30 grams of individually packaged bindles of methamphetamine, a larger zip lock bag of methamphetamine, and a digital scale with white residue on it.
Chan was booked in at West Valley Detention Center; he posted bail and was released from custody.
